KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Taylor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Taylor KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a one-year-old pointer/pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.

Taylor is very laid back, quiet and gentle. If you need a couch buddy she’s your gal! Taylor is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sarah.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.