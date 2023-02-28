Local Listings
Lubbock Co. District Clerk’s Office accepting passport applications

The Lubbock County Districts Clerks Office will begin accepting passport applications on Wednesday.(KKTV)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Districts Clerks Office will begin accepting passport applications on Wednesday, according to a release.

Interested individuals must make an appointment with the office. People can call the office at (806)775-1314 or send an email to dcpassports@lubbockcounty.gov.

Appointments will be scheduled on Monday through Friday between:

  • 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The clerk’s office does not take passport photos, according to the release. See more information on photo requirements and additional resources needed to apply here.

