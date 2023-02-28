Local Listings
Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates leave for state

The Lady Pirates won the Region I Championship Saturday beating #1 Monterey to advance to State in San Antonio.
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates are in the 5A State Semifinals for the second time in the last three years.

The team got a super sendoff at the High School Tuesday afternoon.

The team got a super sendoff at the High School Tuesday afternoon.

The #8 Lubbock Cooper Lady Pirates (30-6)  face #10 Lamar Fulshear (33-5) at 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening in the 5A State Semifinals in San Antonio.

KCBD Sports will be there and have complete coverage.

