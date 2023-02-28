More Spring than Winter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once again, there’s a little less wind on the way, but still quite breezy to somewhat windy today. Then a little more wind tomorrow, and more wind Thursday. A Spring-like pattern.

Today the wind begins light but gradually increases through the day. The westerly wind this afternoon will range from about 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 35 mph. Occasional gusts near 40 mph are possible.

Under a mostly sunny sky temperatures will peak well above average today.

Under a mostly sunny sky temperatures will peak well above average today and tomorrow.

Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s tonight and tomorrow night.

Winds tomorrow increase to about 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

A Spring-like pattern: Quite breezy to somewhat windy today, then a little more wind tomorrow, and more wind Thursday.

Of course, the wind along with the ongoing drought will keep the wildfire danger elevated. Today through Thursday are NO BURN days.

A FIRE WEATHER WARNING is in effect for the KCBD/FOX34 viewing area until 8 this evening. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect for tomorrow.

The next storm system is still on track to bring strong winds, and perhaps rain, to the West Texas area Thursday.

The next storm system is still on track to bring strong winds, and perhaps rain, to the West Texas area Thursday. The chance of measurable precipitation will increase in the Lubbock area to about 20 percent late Thursday, and in the northwestern viewing area to about 40 percent.

TIME CHANGE AHEAD

The change to Daylight Saving Time (DST) is not this weekend but next. Clocks spring forward one hour at 2 AM Sunday, March 12. At that point 2 AM CST becomes 3 AM CDT. Once again, there is talk in Washington, DC of doing away with the time change. A stop to this silliness would be welcome.

LUBBOCK CLIMATOLOGY

For today, February 28, Lubbock’s average low is 34° and the average high 63°. The record low is 7° in 1922 (and tied in 1962) and the record high is 89° in 2006.

Sunrise today is at 7:17 AM CST, sunset at 6:43 PM CST.

