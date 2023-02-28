Pilobolus to appear at Texas Tech for 16th Presidential Lecture & Performance Series

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -

WHAT: Texas Tech University will host dance company “Pilobolus” as part of the Presidential Lecture and Performance Series.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday (March 1)

WHERE: Allen Theatre, Texas Tech’s Student Union Building, 1502 Akron Ave.

EVENT:

Pilobolus is a rebellious dance company. Since 1971, Pilobolus has tested the limits of human physicality to explore the beauty and power of connected bodies. They continue to bring this tradition to global audiences through post-disciplinary collaborations with some of the greatest influencers, thinkers and creators in the world. Over the past 50 years, Pilobolus has performed at the Oscars, the Olympics and they’ve collaborated with some of the world’s greatest influencers and creators. Their current anniversary tour, “Big Five-OH!” showcases old and new pieces alike with a surprise finale at the end.

General admission tickets for the public are $20. Texas Tech students are admitted for free with a valid student ID and parking is complimentary in the immediate vicinity, areas R03, R11, R07, R13. Pilobolus will have a 105-minute show that includes one 20-minute intermission.

CONTACT:

Dóri Bosnyák

Lead administrator, Office of the President, Texas Tech University

dori.bosnyak@ttu.edu

(806) 834-4630

Follow Texas Tech on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Spotify.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.