Red Flag Warning, more wind tomrorow

By Shania Jackson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Unfortunately the wind is sticking around for the next few days.

This evening, winds will die down around sunset. West wind speeds will be around 10 to 15 mph, still seeing some gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s tonight, with mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow will be similar to today, breezy and sunny. There will be a Fire Weather Warning in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s, with west winds around 15 to 25 mph.

Fire Weather Warning
Fire Weather Warning(KCBD)

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 30s. West winds will be around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wednesday will be breezy again. West winds will be lighter around 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then increasing with winds coming from the southwest around 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s, with mostly sunny skies.

7-Day Windcast
7-Day Windcast(KCBD)

Wednesday evening, southwest winds will be around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, then winds will diminish to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Overnight temperatures will be near 40° with partly cloudy skies.

