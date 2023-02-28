Shooting suspect in Dec. road-rage incident indicted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The shooting suspect connected to a road-rage incident in December of last year has been indicted.

24-year-old D’Marcus Carter-Palmer is charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Carter-Palmer is accused of shooting at a woman near 33rd and Hartford in early December. Investigators believe a road-rage incident escalated when Carter-Palmer started following the victim.

In mid-January, police were able to identify and charge Carter-Palmer after asking for the public’s help for any details on the crime.

Carter-Palmer is held on a combined bond of $175,000. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

