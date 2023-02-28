South Plains residents cleaning up damage to homes, trees caused by dust storm

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Along with rerouting flights, downing power lines, and spreading several grass fires, the high winds from Sunday’s dust storm caused severe damage to several homes across the South Plains. Now, those homeowners are working with tree service and fence repair companies that are dealing with hectic schedules.

West of Quaker Avenue near the Marsha Sharp Freeway, one Lubbock homeowner is dealing with a hole in his roof after the winds caused a large tree to fall onto it. Matthew Blea and his wife were inside the home watching tv when they heard a loud noise near the front of the home.

“We could hear the wind outside. It was pretty loud, you could definitely hear it. And then all of a sudden we heard some noise at the front of the house and I went outside to investigate and sure enough, the tree had fallen on the house,” Blea said.

Blea’s family moved to Lubbock from Houston five years ago, choosing this home because his family loved that the property had several trees in the backyard and a large tree in the front. While he’s seen other natural disasters, he’s never dealt with something like this.

“It’s stressful because that’s why we love the neighborhood. There’s a lot of trees in this neighborhood, so we’re disappointed,” he said.

Hildebrandt Tree Tech removed the tree from the roof of his home using a crane. Co-owner Kelly Hildebrandt says his crew has been all over the area working to clean up.

“It’s the good ol’ Lubbock, you know, West Texas dirt storm, and nothing out of the ordinary, and yet unfortunate as far as for our trees,” Hildebrandt said.

Cody Colbert, the construction manager for Fence Defender, says calls have been coming in nonstop for fence repairs since yesterday.

“It has been insane with all, everybody’s calling in needing fence repair and we’re just having to tell everybody that we are extremely busy and we will get to you as soon as we possibly can,” Colbert said.

When it comes to trees, Hildebrandt says multi-trunks are more prone to failure. He says there are some things you can do to help prevent this from happening, like preventative maintenance and cabling.

“You know, while we’re good at what we do and when we have to clean up the messes, I would much rather prevent the tree from falling apart on the front end,” he said.

Blea has called his insurance company and is waiting to hear back so he can get the hole in his roof repaired. He had a warning for other homeowners.

“Just be careful. And if you’ve got trees in your yard, you just need to make sure you maintain them. Because you never know when stuff like this might happen,” Blea said.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.