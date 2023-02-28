Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Teammates against all odds: LCU Ukrainian and Russian tennis players team up as doubles partners

Anastaiia Opolska and Anastasiia Khrustaleva during their doubles match
Anastaiia Opolska and Anastasiia Khrustaleva during their doubles match(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two LCU women tennis players are making history, the duo is part of the first Lady Chaps tennis team to play in doubles matches last weekend and they are a pretty unlikely pair.

Anastasiia Opolska and Anastasiia Khrustaleva have both been playing tennis since they could walk and although the two share a first name, playing as partners in a doubles match was not something they expected.

“It doesn’t matter to me who I play with but I was really surprised when coach told us we were playing together,” said Opolska.

Opolska is from Ukraine, and Khrustaleva is from Russia. Head coach Jason Speegle says the unlikely duo has a certain chemistry on and off of the court.

“I feel like their playing styles complete one another, I see them on and off the court and I feel like they get along with one another and like each other so the chemistry is there,” said Speegle.

Although the courts they play on are on U.S. soil, they both have more to worry about.

“My family lives in a relatively safe region, there are no active fights there but it is still dangerous because of missiles,” Opolska said.

That is a big weight to carry for a college student.

“It used to be one great nation,” said Khrustaleva.

Despite their home countries being at war, Opolska and Khrustaleva say their cultures give them an advantage on the court.

“It helps us to talk in the same language and I can tell her something in our language and it goes back and forth so it is more of an advantage than something we should be afraid of,” said Khrustaleva.

The duo’s next match with be on March 3rd against Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on scene of a rollover on the South Loop near Indiana Ave.
Rollover on South Loop causing traffic delays
Sunday's strong winds toppled one trailer into another at a construction site in Lubbock....
Still some wind ahead
Dion Mitchell at UIL hearing
UIL suspends Lorenzo High School’s head basketball coach for illegal recruitment
Lubbock Police Department
LPD: Traffic shut down on Iola due to crash
The recall includes the 13-ounce, 20-ounce, 24-ounce and 32-ounce bottles, as well as the...
Steel water bottles recalled for potential health risks

Latest News

19-year-old Felix Joseph Alonso
Felix Alonzo pleads guilty to aggravated robbery
LP&L will work with registered providers to hold open-house events where customers can meet the...
City of Lubbock designates safety net retail electric providers in historic move to customer choice
D'Marcus Carter Palmer, 24
Shooting suspect in Dec. road-rage incident indicted
The Lubbock County Districts Clerks Office will begin accepting passport applications on...
Lubbock Co. District Clerk’s Office accepting passport applications