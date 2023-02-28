Teammates against all odds: LCU Ukrainian and Russian tennis players team up as doubles partners

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two LCU women tennis players are making history, the duo is part of the first Lady Chaps tennis team to play in doubles matches last weekend and they are a pretty unlikely pair.

Anastasiia Opolska and Anastasiia Khrustaleva have both been playing tennis since they could walk and although the two share a first name, playing as partners in a doubles match was not something they expected.

“It doesn’t matter to me who I play with but I was really surprised when coach told us we were playing together,” said Opolska.

Opolska is from Ukraine, and Khrustaleva is from Russia. Head coach Jason Speegle says the unlikely duo has a certain chemistry on and off of the court.

“I feel like their playing styles complete one another, I see them on and off the court and I feel like they get along with one another and like each other so the chemistry is there,” said Speegle.

Although the courts they play on are on U.S. soil, they both have more to worry about.

“My family lives in a relatively safe region, there are no active fights there but it is still dangerous because of missiles,” Opolska said.

That is a big weight to carry for a college student.

“It used to be one great nation,” said Khrustaleva.

Despite their home countries being at war, Opolska and Khrustaleva say their cultures give them an advantage on the court.

“It helps us to talk in the same language and I can tell her something in our language and it goes back and forth so it is more of an advantage than something we should be afraid of,” said Khrustaleva.

The duo’s next match with be on March 3rd against Southeastern Oklahoma State.

