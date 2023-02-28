TTU Centennial Celebration hits the road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University’s Centennial Celebration is hitting the road state-wide. A mobile billboard is traveling across Texas to showcase the university in a creative way.

President Lawrence Schovanec will also join the tour at many stops in Austin, Wylie, as well as six Lubbock-area high schools.

Blayne Neal, Director of Centennial Coordination says, “You only get to celebrate your centennial once, and this will be a fun way to share our Red Raider pride with the entire state.”

You can catch this mobile celebration in Lubbock on March 23, 24, and 27.

