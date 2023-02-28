Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Tuesday morning top stories: Cleanup continues around South Plains after Sunday’s high winds

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Wind damages homes in Lubbock

UIL suspends Lorenzo basketball coach for violating recruiting rules

Supreme Court to hear student loans case

Report says COVID-19 came from Chinese lab

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on scene of a rollover on the South Loop near Indiana Ave.
Rollover on South Loop causing traffic delays
Sunday's strong winds toppled one trailer into another at a construction site in Lubbock....
Still some wind ahead
Dion Mitchell at UIL hearing
UIL suspends Lorenzo High School’s head basketball coach for illegal recruitment
The recall includes the 13-ounce, 20-ounce, 24-ounce and 32-ounce bottles, as well as the...
Steel water bottles recalled for potential health risks
Lubbock Police Department
LPD: Traffic shut down on Iola due to crash

Latest News

Frenship student wins Ag Mechanics Championship.
Tell Me Something Good - Tuesday, Feb. 28
High wind gusts forced a tree to fall onto the roof of a Lubbock home near the Marsha Sharp and...
South Plains residents cleaning up damage to homes, trees caused by dust storm
Xcel Energy working to restore power
Wind damages Lubbock homes
TTU Centennial statewide tour
TTU Centennial Celebration hits the road