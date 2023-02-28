Tuesday morning top stories: Cleanup continues around South Plains after Sunday’s high winds
Wind damages homes in Lubbock
- Cleanup continues from Sunday’s massive dust storm on the South Plains
- High winds blew down trees, snapped power lines and damaged fences
- More here: South Plains residents cleaning up damage to homes, trees caused by dust storm
UIL suspends Lorenzo basketball coach for violating recruiting rules
- The agency also placed assistant coach on two years probation
- Both will receive a public reprimand for recruiting players for athletic purposes
- Details here: UIL suspends Lorenzo High School’s head basketball coach for illegal recruitment
Supreme Court to hear student loans case
- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments today over President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program
- Plaintiffs say the government does not have the authority to cancel loan debt
- Read more here: Supreme Court weighs Biden student loan plan worth billions
Report says COVID-19 came from Chinese lab
- A Department of Energy report says the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from an accidental laboratory leak in Wuhan, China
- But sources say the information is not reliable enough to make a definitive conclusion
- Read more here: COVID-19 likely came from lab leak in China, Department of Energy says in report
