Tuesday morning top stories: Cleanup continues around South Plains after Sunday’s high winds

Wind damages homes in Lubbock

Cleanup continues from Sunday’s massive dust storm on the South Plains

High winds blew down trees, snapped power lines and damaged fences

UIL suspends Lorenzo basketball coach for violating recruiting rules

The agency also placed assistant coach on two years probation

Both will receive a public reprimand for recruiting players for athletic purposes

Supreme Court to hear student loans case

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments today over President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program

Plaintiffs say the government does not have the authority to cancel loan debt

Report says COVID-19 came from Chinese lab

A Department of Energy report says the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from an accidental laboratory leak in Wuhan, China

But sources say the information is not reliable enough to make a definitive conclusion

