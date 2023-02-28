VA receives grant to establish state veterans cemetery in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The VA announced Friday it will provide $9.5 million to the Texas General Land Office to build and maintain an honorary final resting place in east Lubbock.

Benny Guerrero, Chief of Staff at the Lubbock VFW, has been a part of the fight to get a designated veterans cemetery on the south plains for more than 5 years. Now he and several others who helped make it happen can celebrate their victory.

“Nothing tells that all-volunteer force that we honor your sacrifice by giving you your final resting spot, especially in our hometown in rural America,” Guerrero said.

After 9/11, the Texas legislature approved building seven state veteran cemeteries, but almost 22 years later this will only be the 5th cemetery built. It took the vision of five local generals, a congressman, support from the state and city level, and many veteran organizations to bring these men and women home. For years, families of fallen soldiers have had to drive over two hours to Abilene or over five hours to Dallas just to visit their loved ones.

“Having a veterans cemetery will ensure that our veterans who find that spot as their final resting spot will never be forgotten.

You will be buried right next to someone who you called brother or sister” Guerrero said.

The 100 acres of city-owned land dedicated to the state veterans cemetery will be located off of the East Loop, south of 50th street. Guerrero hopes to finish the burial grounds by late 2024. Although Guerrero says there are no solid plans yet, he says families have shown interest in moving their fallen relatives from the other four cemeteries in Texas to bring them home.

