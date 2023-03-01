1 seriously injured in rollover on South Loop near Quaker Ave.
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a rollover Wednesday afternoon on the South Loop near Quaker Ave.
Officers responded to the crash just before 12:30 p.m. The South Loop main lanes are closed for westbound traffic from University to Quaker.
Avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.