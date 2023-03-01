Local Listings
1 seriously injured in rollover on South Loop near Quaker Ave.

Emergency crews are responding to a rollover on the South Loop near Quaker Ave.
Emergency crews are responding to a rollover on the South Loop near Quaker Ave.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a rollover Wednesday afternoon on the South Loop near Quaker Ave.

Officers responded to the crash just before 12:30 p.m. The South Loop main lanes are closed for westbound traffic from University to Quaker.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

