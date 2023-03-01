Local Listings
Emergency crews responding to southwest Lubbock apartment fire

Structure fire at Cottages at Abbey Glen Apartments
Structure fire at Cottages at Abbey Glen Apartments(KCBD, Julio Iglesias)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue crews are responding to an apartment fire in southwest Lubbock.

The crews responded to the Cottages at Abbey Glen Apartments around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters have found an active fire in the attic of one of the buildings, according to officials.

People are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

