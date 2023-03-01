Emergency crews responding to southwest Lubbock apartment fire
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue crews are responding to an apartment fire in southwest Lubbock.
The crews responded to the Cottages at Abbey Glen Apartments around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
Firefighters have found an active fire in the attic of one of the buildings, according to officials.
People are advised to avoid the area.
This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.
