High School Hoop Madness, Tuesday, Feb. 28
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your High School Hoop Madness scores and highlights:
Boys
Regional Quarterfinals
Byron Nelson 56 Frenship 54
Amarillo 52 Monterey 34
Estacado 74 Burkburnett 66
Canyon 55 Seminole 46
Shallowater 50 Dimmitt 41
Childress 60 Brownfield 57
Floydada 68 Farwell 65
Reagan County 71 Plains 58
New Home 53 Christoval 36
New Deal 51 Gruver 48
Lorenzo 68 Grady 52
Happy 40 Silverton 30
Jayton 70 Whiteface 33
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.