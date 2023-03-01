High School Hoop Madness, Tuesday, Feb. 28

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your High School Hoop Madness scores and highlights:

Boys

Regional Quarterfinals

Byron Nelson 56 Frenship 54

Amarillo 52 Monterey 34

Estacado 74 Burkburnett 66

Canyon 55 Seminole 46

Shallowater 50 Dimmitt 41

Childress 60 Brownfield 57

Floydada 68 Farwell 65

Reagan County 71 Plains 58

New Home 53 Christoval 36

New Deal 51 Gruver 48

Lorenzo 68 Grady 52

Happy 40 Silverton 30

Jayton 70 Whiteface 33

