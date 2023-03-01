Local Listings
Hoop Madness: Playoff pairings for Girls and Boys Area teams announced

The playoff pairings for Area Girls and Boys teams have been announced.
The playoff pairings for Area Girls and Boys teams have been announced.(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The playoff pairings for Area Girls and Boys teams have been announced. The following teams will face off this week at the State and Regional semifinals.

Two Area Girls Teams are at State for the semifinals:

  • 5A No. 8 Lubbock Cooper vs. No. 10 Lamar Fulshear. They start at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio
  • 1A No. 7 Nazareth Swiftettes vs. No. 2 Neches. They begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio 

Eight Area Boys Teams are at Regional Tournaments for the semifinals:

  • 4A No. 23 Estacado vs. No. 17 Randall. They will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at LCU
  • 3A No. 6 Shallowater vs. No. 10 Brock. They will start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Frenship 
  • 2A No. 11 Floydada vs. No. 4 Reagan County. They begin at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Texan Dome in Levelland
  • 2A No. 5 New Home vs. No. 18 New Deal. They start at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the Texan Dome in Levelland
  • 1A No. 6 Nazareth vs. No. 15 Lorenzo. They will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the Texan Dome in Levelland
  • 1A No. 2 Jayton vs. Happy 8 p.m. on Friday at the Texan Dome in Levelland

Catch KCBD’s coverage of the games with Hoop Madness!

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

