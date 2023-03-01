Hoop Madness: Playoff pairings for Girls and Boys Area teams announced

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The playoff pairings for Area Girls and Boys teams have been announced. The following teams will face off this week at the State and Regional semifinals.

Two Area Girls Teams are at State for the semifinals:

5A No. 8 Lubbock Cooper vs. No. 10 Lamar Fulshear. They start at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio

1A No. 7 Nazareth Swiftettes vs. No. 2 Neches. They begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio

Eight Area Boys Teams are at Regional Tournaments for the semifinals:

4A No. 23 Estacado vs. No. 17 Randall. They will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at LCU

3A No. 6 Shallowater vs. No. 10 Brock. They will start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Frenship

2A No. 11 Floydada vs. No. 4 Reagan County. They begin at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Texan Dome in Levelland

2A No. 5 New Home vs. No. 18 New Deal. They start at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the Texan Dome in Levelland

1A No. 6 Nazareth vs. No. 15 Lorenzo. They will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the Texan Dome in Levelland

1A No. 2 Jayton vs. Happy 8 p.m. on Friday at the Texan Dome in Levelland

