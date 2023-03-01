Local Listings
Hospice of Lubbock to host 34th annual Mayors’ Beans & Cornbread Luncheon

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Hospice of Lubbock’s largest fundraiser, the Mayors’ Beans & Cornbread Luncheon, returns to the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center for a hybrid in-person and drive-thru event.

After years of drive-thru events at the YWCA due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hospice of Lubbock is thrilled to be hosting its 34th annual event back at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023.

The annual Mayors’ Beans & Cornbread Luncheon is Hospice of Lubbock’s opportunity to raise funds to provide free hospice care to the unfunded and underfunded in 19 counties in our region. Hospice of Lubbock is the region’s only faith-based, non-profit hospice care available to both adults and children. This year, Hospice of Lubbock is celebrating 36 years of service to West Texas.

“We are excited to bring this longstanding tradition back to the civic center for our 34th annual event,” Dr. Jeremy Brown, Hospice of Lubbock CEO said. “The money we raise helps support the amazing work Hospice of Lubbock provides for terminally ill patients and families in Lubbock and 18 surrounding counties.”

For just $20, each guest will receive a full plate of beans and cornbread, along with all the fixings. Attendees will also be entered into a drawing for prizes. Tickets can be purchased online HERE or by calling Hospice of Lubbock (806)795-2751 or the Covenant Health Foundation at (806)725-6089.

If attending in-person, please park on the upper level and enter the north doors.

If visiting the drive-thru, please drive around the north entrance and enter the parking lot facing the covered parking lot facing the parking garage of the civic center.

Please see the map below for more information

