KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sputnick

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sputnick KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

Staff says he is super sweet and loving. He also likes other calm dogs and would do well in any home. Sputnick is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Taylor.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

