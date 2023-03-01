Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

LFR to participate in 48-hour marathon to raise cancer, mental health awareness

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Firefighter occupational cancer is the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths in the fire service. There is also a growing concern about the stresses faced by firefighters and the cumulative impact it has on their mental health and well-being.

For those reasons, Lubbock firefighters are participating in a forty-eight hour marathon, from March 3-5th, in order to raise awareness and donations for firefighter cancer and mental well-being. For two days, Lubbock firefighters will be running four miles every four hours. All of the donations raised will go to the Lubbock Professional Firefighters’ Charitable Foundation, to support firefighter mental health and cancer programs.

“Firefighters are faced with a broad spectrum of both mental and physical exposures. We don’t always get the opportunity immediately to process what we see and experience on the job,” said Joseph Wallace, president of the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association. “That’s why supporting those who support others is so vital. Providing licensed therapists, treatment facilities, resiliency programs, education, and mental health resources are vital to a prolonging the careers of our firefighters.”

The marathon begins Friday, March. 3 and ends Sunday March 5.

More information about the forty-eight hour marathon can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/LPFFA972

https://gofund.me/3cbb1432

CONTACT: Jake McCain, Marathon Organizer and First Trustee of the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association, media@lubbockfirefighters.org.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trial begins for man accused of aggravated robbery
Drug deal gone wrong: Lubbock man indicted for aggravated robbery
Dion Mitchell at UIL hearing
UIL suspends Lorenzo High School’s head basketball coach for illegal recruitment
D'Marcus Carter Palmer, 24
Shooting suspect in Dec. road-rage incident indicted
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech Spring Game moved to Lowrey Field
Jeremiah Tarvin
Lubbock native serves aboard U.S. Navy floating airport

Latest News

Lubbock firefighters are participating in a forty-eight hour marathon, from March 3-5th, in...
Noon Notebook: LFR to participate in 48-marathon
Hospice of Lubbock’s largest fundraiser, the Mayors’ Beans & Cornbread Luncheon, returns to the...
Hospice of Lubbock to host 34th annual Mayors’ Beans & Cornbread Luncheon
Hospice of Lubbock’s largest fundraiser, the Mayors’ Beans & Cornbread Luncheon, returns to the...
Noon Notebook: 34th annual Mayors' Beans & Cornbread Luncheon
Heinz Ketchup has finally made contact with the "Ketchup Boat Guy" and plans to build him a new...
Tell Me Something Good - Wednesday, March 1