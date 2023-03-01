A lot going on: fire weather, possible snow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More wind and dust this evening and the same conditions expected tomorrow.

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect until 8 p.m. tonight. Temperatures will be near 40° with clear skies, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Southwest winds will be around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow will be breezy again will patchy blowing dust possible. It will be a mostly cloudy morning, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. West winds will be around 10 to 15 mph in the morning, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon, coming from the southwest, with gusts up to 40 mph. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

Fire Weather Watch (KCBD)

Wednesday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s, with mostly clear skies. Southwest winds will be around 15 to 20 mph in the evening, with gusts up to 30 mph, then slowing down to 10 mph after midnight.

Thursday will be dusty and windy. High temperatures will be near 60°, before a cold front comes through the area. It will be mostly cloudy, with southwest winds around 20-30 mph in the morning, increasing to 30-35 mph in the afternoon, with gusts up to 50 mph coming from the west.

Wintercast (KCBD)

Thursday night there is a chance of rain showers in the evening, which will turn into snow showers later through the night as temperatures drop below freezing. It will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures near 30°. Winds will come from the northwest around 20 to 30 mph, it will be windy with gusts up to 50 mph.

Friday will be sunny and breezy with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

3 Day Forecast (KCBD)

