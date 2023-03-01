Mayor Payne speaks on growth, momentum at first State of the City Address

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Growth, progress, and performance; three things Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne touted in his first State of the City Address.

He says Lubbock has plenty of success and momentum to build on. The city’s strength was on full display as Mayor Payne addressed a Civic Center conference room full of the who’s who of the Hub City.

Mayor Payne said that over the past year, the council has addressed the issues most important for residents.

“Electricity, water, streets, roads,” Mayor Payne said. “Those are the things people really want us to focus and pay attention to, and that’s what we’ve done this year in this budget.”

There will be more people with wants and needs in Payne’s second year as mayor. The City of Lubbock dished out thousands of permits for the construction of new homes last year.

“You can see the growth of Lubbock,” Payne said. “Two thousand new permits for single-family houses this year. Slightly down from 2021 but it’s just exponential growth.”

That growth is a main attraction for big businesses looking to set up shop on the South Plains. One example is the new Leprino Foods factory going up in east Lubbock. The plant is expected to create more than 600 jobs and generate more than 10 billion dollars over the next 10 years.

“We’re seeing groups wanting to come in the manufacturing and growth areas that I never thought we might see for years to come,” Payne said. “They’re coming into Lubbock now.”

More growth means the need for more protection. Last year LPD maintained a response time of under five minutes for high-priority calls. While LFR maintained a response time of less than four minutes. Mayor Payne says he hopes a new fire station breaking ground in the summer, and the new police headquarters will help keep those numbers down.

There is still work to be done, however. Lubbock passed a $200 million road bond back in November with downtown’s brick roads left off the bond.

“We’ll likely see Broadway, we’ll have to come back to the voters at some point in the future to figure out what we’re going to do with that street because that’s important to our community,” Payne said.

All the money raised from the State of the City Address is donated to a charity chosen by the mayor. This year Mayor Payne selected Meals on Wheels.

