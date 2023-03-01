The next South Plains weather-maker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A storm system bringing heavy rain and mountain snow to California will bring more wind and a chance of rain and snow to our area tomorrow.

Before that, this first day of March will be mostly cloudy, breezy to somewhat windy, and cool. Highs, however, will still be about six or seven degrees above average for the date.

Winds are likely to gust around 35 mph in the Lubbock area and around 40 or so mph in the western viewing area this afternoon.

Mostly cloudy with a light breeze tonight. Though cold, low temperatures will remain rather mild for the time of year, in the 30s and 40s.

As the weather-maker approaches tomorrow, our area will remain mostly cloudy. High temperatures are likely around early afternoon as colder air moves in on a gusty wind. Gusts around 50 mph are expected tomorrow.

Spotty light rain showers are likely tomorrow afternoon and evening. As the temperature falls, the rain may change to snow over the northern viewing area. Light accumulations are possible, generally north and northwest of Lubbock.

As the temperature falls Thursday evening, the rain may briefly change to snow in the Lubbock area. I don’t anticipate any accumulation or measurable snowfall in the Lubbock area.

Friday bring sunshine and some wind relief.

A FIRE WEATHER WARNING is in effect for much of the KCBD/FOX34 viewing area until 7 this evening. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect for tomorrow.

TIME CHANGE AHEAD

The change to Daylight Saving Time (DST) is not this weekend but next. Clocks spring forward one hour at 2 AM Sunday, March 12. At that point 2 AM CST becomes 3 AM CDT. Once again, there is talk in Washington, DC of doing away with the time change. A stop to this silliness would be welcome.

LUBBOCK CLIMATOLOGY

For today, March 1, Lubbock’s average low is 34° and the average high 63°. The record low is 5° in 1922 and the record high is 89° in 2006 (same as yesterday).

Sunrise today is at 7:16 AM CST, sunset at 6:44 PM CST.

