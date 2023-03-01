Local Listings
Police investigating after vehicle crashed into home near 32nd & Knoxville

Police believe the driver in the hit and run crashed into the home while fleeing the scene,...
Police believe the driver in the hit and run crashed into the home while fleeing the scene, then they think he stole another vehicle and fled the scene a second time.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating after a report of a hit and run near 34th and Quaker. The call came in around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

As officers were responding, they received a second call to 32nd and Knoxville where a car had crashed into a home. Police believe these two incidents are connected.

Police believe the driver in the hit and run crashed into the home while fleeing the scene of the first collision, and then and fled on foot.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

