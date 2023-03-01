‘Prom Queen’ event connects Lubbock area students with free prom dresses

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Prom season is quickly approaching and some high schoolers are doing what they can to make sure all students in the Lubbock area have access to a dress that makes them feel beautiful. Lubbock Christian High School students are hosting the 12th annual Prom Queen event at Lubbock Christian University.

Event organizers gather dresses that have been donated over the years and provide a fun event for students to browse the racks and find their perfect fit for free. The yearly event began 11 years ago when then-student Katy Roark combined her love of fashion and her desire to give back. This year, LCHS seniors Callie Roberts and Linley Bruington are leading the event.

“She kind of saw this need of girls not finding prom dresses and so, it started small and it’s just grown so much,” Roberts said. “We have a lot more dresses than what they started with.”

Prom can get expensive, so the Prom Queen team is determined to make sure every student can be there. There are more than a thousand dresses to choose from, all given by previous prom-goers, so money won’t get in the way of anyone hitting the dance floor.

“Just saying oh, we’ll go pick out a dress, go try it on and we’ll buy it. Well, it can get expensive too. So, sometimes you don’t realize that some people aren’t as fortunate. So, almost being able to see how appreciative they are, and how their face just lights up when they find a dress that they know they think they could wear,” Roberts said.

Bruington says the event is a way to make new friends and keep up with some girls she helped last year on social media. It’s also a way to help them feel beautiful and confident in whatever dress they choose.

“I think it’s just amazing to see the way that we can boost a girl’s confidence so easily. And just by using an old dress, I mean some of them are new, it’s just awesome that such a little small thing can make a girl’s day and make them feel special on their prom night,” Bruington said.

This year, it’s homeschooler Abigail Reid’s first time going to prom. She fell in love with the first dress she tried on at Prom Queen, and she’s excited to make new memories in it.

“Putting it on, I was just like, yeah this is the dress. We don’t have to look any more this is the one,” Reid said. “ This is really cool that like, what do you do with a dress once you’re done wearing it? It’s like for other girls to be able to find a dress, and to have a good prom in that dress as well.”

Tomorrow is the final day of the Prom Queen event. It’s for all students in our area from 3 p. m. to 9 p. m. at the Baker Conference Center at Lubbock Christian University. The building is next to the Starbucks on campus.

You can also donate any prom dresses year-round at Lubbock Christian High School and J. Hoffman’s boutique.

