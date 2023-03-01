Red Raiders come up short at #3 Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders were looking for a huge road win at #3 Kansas. They cut it to two multiple times and even got it down to one, but the Jayhawks pulled it out 67-63.

De’Vion Harmon led Tech with 15.

Kevin Obanor added 14.

Fardaws Aimaq chipped in 13 points and 18 rebounds.

Pop Isaacs also had double figures with 11.

Tech drops to 16-14. They close out the Regular Season by hosting Oklahoma State 5 p.m. Saturday at the USA.

