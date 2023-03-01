Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Red Raiders come up short at #3 Kansas

The Red Raiders were looking for a huge road win at #3 Kansas but the Jayhawks pulled it out 67-63.
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders were looking for a huge road win at #3 Kansas. They cut it to two multiple times and even got it down to one, but the Jayhawks pulled it out 67-63.

De’Vion Harmon led Tech with 15.

Kevin Obanor added 14.

Fardaws Aimaq chipped in 13 points and 18 rebounds.

Pop Isaacs also had double figures with 11.

Tech drops to 16-14. They close out the Regular Season by hosting Oklahoma State 5 p.m. Saturday at the USA.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by TexasTech.com

Most Read

Emergency crews are on scene of a rollover on the South Loop near Indiana Ave.
Rollover on South Loop causing traffic delays
Sunday's strong winds toppled one trailer into another at a construction site in Lubbock....
Still some wind ahead
Dion Mitchell at UIL hearing
UIL suspends Lorenzo High School’s head basketball coach for illegal recruitment
Lubbock Police Department
LPD: Traffic shut down on Iola due to crash
The recall includes the 13-ounce, 20-ounce, 24-ounce and 32-ounce bottles, as well as the...
Steel water bottles recalled for potential health risks

Latest News

Red Raiders at #3 Kansas
Red Raiders at #3 Kansas
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech Spring Game moved to Lowrey Field
The No. 24 Texas Tech baseball team won a pair of games, 24-9 and 6-5, in a Saturday...
No. 24 Tech sweeps Saturday doubleheader
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell apart in the 4th quarter as Baylor used a 27-13 run to win...
Lady Raiders fall in Waco, 71-61