Semi crash on South Loop leaves one person moderately injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been moderately injured in a crash involving a semi-truck on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a crash on South Loop 289 near University Avenue for reports of a crash between a passenger car and a semi-truck.

Police stated a car and a semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer crashed in the westbound lanes of the Loop.

Traffic delays are expected until the crash can be cleared.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

