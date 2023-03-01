Local Listings
Semi crash on South Loop leaves one person moderately injured

South Loop and University crash
South Loop and University crash(TxDOT)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been moderately injured in a crash involving a semi-truck on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a crash on South Loop 289 near University Avenue for reports of a crash between a passenger car and a semi-truck.

Police stated a car and a semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer crashed in the westbound lanes of the Loop.

Traffic delays are expected until the crash can be cleared.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

