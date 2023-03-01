Wednesday morning top stories: Council votes against Tech Terrace student housing project
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne gives first State of the City address
- Mayor Payne says Lubbock has plenty of growth and momentum to build on
- Also that the city has addressed infrastructure issues and more businesses are looking to move here
- WATCH: Mayor Payne speaks on growth, momentum at first State of the City Address
Lubbock City Council names safety net electric providers
- The Lubbock City Council named three companies that will serve as safety net providers for electric customers
- They will provide electricity to people who don’t choose a provider when Lubbock moves to competition later this year
- Read more here: City of Lubbock designates safety net retail electric providers in historic move to customer choice
Council votes against Tech Terrace student housing project
- City council member have rejected a proposal to build a student housing complex in Tech Terrace
- Member of the council say the plan is not appropriate for the neighborhood
- Details here: Lubbock City Council denies zoning change for student apartment complex north of Tech Terrace
Dozens killed in train collision in Northern Greece
- Dozens are dead after a high speed crash between a passenger train and a freight train in Norther Greece
- Several cars derailed and three caught fire
- Latest updates here: Greek stationmaster arrested after crash kills at least 36
Supreme Court hears student loan case
- The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments this week over President Biden’s plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt
- Critics say the plan is an overreach of the president’s authority
- Find the latest here: Supreme Court seems ready to reject student loan forgiveness
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.