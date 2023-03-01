Wednesday morning top stories: Council votes against Tech Terrace student housing project

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne gives first State of the City address

Mayor Payne says Lubbock has plenty of growth and momentum to build on

Also that the city has addressed infrastructure issues and more businesses are looking to move here

WATCH: Mayor Payne speaks on growth, momentum at first State of the City Address

Lubbock City Council names safety net electric providers

The Lubbock City Council named three companies that will serve as safety net providers for electric customers

They will provide electricity to people who don’t choose a provider when Lubbock moves to competition later this year

Read more here: City of Lubbock designates safety net retail electric providers in historic move to customer choice

Council votes against Tech Terrace student housing project

City council member have rejected a proposal to build a student housing complex in Tech Terrace

Member of the council say the plan is not appropriate for the neighborhood

Details here: Lubbock City Council denies zoning change for student apartment complex north of Tech Terrace

Dozens killed in train collision in Northern Greece

Dozens are dead after a high speed crash between a passenger train and a freight train in Norther Greece

Several cars derailed and three caught fire

Latest updates here: Greek stationmaster arrested after crash kills at least 36

Supreme Court hears student loan case

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments this week over President Biden’s plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt

Critics say the plan is an overreach of the president’s authority

Find the latest here: Supreme Court seems ready to reject student loan forgiveness

