Wednesday morning top stories: Council votes against Tech Terrace student housing project

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne gives first State of the City address

Lubbock City Council names safety net electric providers

Council votes against Tech Terrace student housing project

Dozens killed in train collision in Northern Greece

Supreme Court hears student loan case

