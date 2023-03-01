Local Listings
Windy Thursday, with a chance for rain, light snow

By Collin Mertz
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday’s high wind and red flag warnings expire at 7 p.m., but the high winds will continue Thursday, driven by a low-pressure system that will also bring a chance for rain and snow.

Expect lows in the upper 30s and low 40s overnight.

7 Day Wind
7 Day Wind(KCBD)

The arrival of the system and associated cold front will whip up winds yet again. We’ll see Red Flag and high wind/blowing dust warnings and fire weather watches and warnings across the area again Thursday, as fire danger is critical.

Rain Zone
Rain Zone(KCBD)

Thanks to the front, highs range from low 50s in the NW to low 70s in the SE. Showers begin rolling through Thursday evening and overnight, increasing chances towards the northeast. Northwestern parts of the area may see snow mixed in, and eastern counties may hear some thunder.

SWAD
SWAD(KCBD)

Friday sees the return of sunny skies and highs ranging in the 60s. The 60s and lack of clouds stick around for Saturday. Here in Lubbock, we’ll be enjoying the Severe Weather Awareness Day at the Science Spectrum facility. Members of the First Alert Weather Team will be there all day, we hope to see y’all there!

