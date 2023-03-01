Woman released from federal prison by mistake in custody at Lubbock Co. jail

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman arrested during a large-scale drug and gun trafficking investigation in Lubbock is back in custody after she was released from federal prison by mistake.

According to the Lubbock County Jail Roster, 28-year-old Katie Montez was arrested by Lubbock County sheriff’s Tuesday. She is being held on a U.S. Marshall Remand.

Montez was arrested in Sept. 2021 in “Operation Taste the Rainbow”. A total of 40 people were arrested as a result of the operation. Montez plead guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and was sentenced to 60 months in prison.

In mid-February, U.S. Marshals asked for the public’s help in locating Montez after she was “erroneously” released from the TDCJ in September.

