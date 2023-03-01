Woman trapped in vehicle after crash on I-27 involving semi

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman is trapped in her vehicle after a crash on I-27 on Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., police responded to I-27 and University Avenue for reports of a crash between a car and a semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer.

Emergency crews are working to remove the woman from her vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.