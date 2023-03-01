Local Listings
Woman trapped in vehicle after crash on I-27 involving semi

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman is trapped in her vehicle after a crash on I-27 on Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., police responded to I-27 and University Avenue for reports of a crash between a car and a semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer.

Emergency crews are working to remove the woman from her vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

