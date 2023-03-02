Local Listings
1 in custody after high speed pursuit ends on S. Loop 289

The pursuit ended at approximately 6:43 p.m. in the area of S. Loop 289 and Tahoka Exit.
The pursuit ended at approximately 6:43 p.m. in the area of S. Loop 289 and Tahoka Exit.(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - At approximately 6:28 p.m. on March 1, 2023, a Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on SE Loop 289 Frontage Road and Ash Ave on a black Kia passenger car for a traffic violation when the driver of the vehicle began to flee from deputies and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended at approximately 6:43 p.m. in the area of S. Loop 289 and Tahoka Exit.

The driver of the vehicle was transported by EMS to a local hospital in reference to a dog bite sustained after failing to comply with Law Enforcement.

The driver will be charged with evading in a vehicle, reckless driving as well as resisting arrest.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office.

