17 arrests made in Operation March Madness

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division along with Homeland Security and Lubbock Fire Rescue conducted a one-day human trafficking operation on March 1, 2023, in downtown Lubbock.

The operation resulted in 10 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution and six arrests for misdemeanor prostitution. One female was contacted and identified as a possible victim of human trafficking, she is not listed below.

· Benjamin Teel, 39-year-old

Solicitation Prostitution

· Epifanny English, 29-year-old

Possession of control substance

Prostitution

TCIC warrant

LSO Warrant

· Amanullah Kabir, 30-year-old

Solicitation Prostitution

· Traivon Sanders, 27-year-old

Solicitation Prostitution

· Steven Stone, 43-year-old

Solicitation Prostitution

· Shawn Balderas, 23-year-old

Prostitution

· William Ho-Gland, 39-year-old

Solicitation Prostitution

· Christopher Gonzales, 37-year-old

Solicitation Prostitution

· Sylvester Daniels, 25-year-old

Solicitation Prostitution

Poss. of C/S

LPD Warrant

· Jessica McGuire, 32-year-old

Manufacture/ delivery of controlled substance

Prostitution

Patel, Nishantkumar, 30 year old

Solicitation Prostitution



· Donna Pierce, 40-year-old

Poss. of C/S

Prostitution

· Mercado, Alejandro, 56-year-old

Solicitation Prostitution

· Aaliyah Oneal, 25-year-old

Prostitution

Jason Gaitan , 50-year-old

Solicitation Prostitution



Jaden Valencia, 19 –year-old

Solicitation Prostitution



