17 arrests made in Operation March Madness
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division along with Homeland Security and Lubbock Fire Rescue conducted a one-day human trafficking operation on March 1, 2023, in downtown Lubbock.
The operation resulted in 10 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution and six arrests for misdemeanor prostitution. One female was contacted and identified as a possible victim of human trafficking, she is not listed below.
· Benjamin Teel, 39-year-old
- Solicitation Prostitution
· Epifanny English, 29-year-old
- Possession of control substance
- Prostitution
- TCIC warrant
- LSO Warrant
· Amanullah Kabir, 30-year-old
- Solicitation Prostitution
· Traivon Sanders, 27-year-old
- Solicitation Prostitution
· Steven Stone, 43-year-old
- Solicitation Prostitution
· Shawn Balderas, 23-year-old
- Prostitution
· William Ho-Gland, 39-year-old
- Solicitation Prostitution
· Christopher Gonzales, 37-year-old
- Solicitation Prostitution
· Sylvester Daniels, 25-year-old
- Solicitation Prostitution
- Poss. of C/S
- LPD Warrant
· Jessica McGuire, 32-year-old
- Manufacture/ delivery of controlled substance
- Prostitution
Patel, Nishantkumar, 30 year old
- Solicitation Prostitution
· Donna Pierce, 40-year-old
- Poss. of C/S
- Prostitution
· Mercado, Alejandro, 56-year-old
- Solicitation Prostitution
· Aaliyah Oneal, 25-year-old
- Prostitution
- Jason Gaitan, 50-year-old
Solicitation Prostitution
- Jaden Valencia, 19 –year-old
Solicitation Prostitution
