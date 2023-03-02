Local Listings
Another Red Flag Warning, Wind Advisory, rain chances

By Shania Jackson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Light winds this morning but stronger wind speeds are on the way.

Another Red Flag warning will be in effect today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., so once again, a no burn day. There will be a wind advisory in effect as well from 11 a.m. to 7 pm.

Wind Advisory
Wind Advisory(KCBD)

High temperatures will be in the lower 60s, with mostly sunny skies becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. We are expecting to hit our high temperatures earlier than usual due to a Pacific cold front entering the area. West winds will be around 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon, with patchy blowing dust, around 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

Day Planner
Day Planner(KCBD)

We are expecting widely scattered showers starting this evening, continuing throughout the night. Northwest winds will be around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Overnight temperatures will be near 30°.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Tomorrow’s high temperatures will be in the mid-60s, with sunny skies. Finally, we will get some wind relief, as west winds will be light around 10 to 15 mph.

Friday night, temperatures will be in the mid-30s, with mostly clear skies. Southwest winds will be around 10 mph, turning west after midnight.

Saturday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 60s, with sunny skies. Northwest winds will be around 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

