Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Emergency crews responding to crash in Hockley Co.

Hockley Co. crash
Hockley Co. crash(KCBD, Aric Mitchell)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Hockley County.

The crash occurred Thursday morning near FM 1585 and Lovebird Road.

EMS was called to the scene and took at least one person to the hospital, according to officials.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a rollover on the South Loop near Quaker Ave.
1 seriously injured in rollover on South Loop near Quaker Ave.
I-27 entrapment
Woman trapped in vehicle after crash on I-27 involving semi
Katie Montez, 28
Woman released from federal prison by mistake in custody at Lubbock Co. jail
Cottages at Abbey Glen fire
Emergency crews responding to southwest Lubbock apartment fire
South Loop and University crash
Semi crash on South Loop leaves one person moderately injured

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: One arrested in custody after high speed pursuit ends along South Loop
The community of Shallowater is rallying behind Spencer Henry, a paramedic and baseball coach...
Shallowater shows up for Spencer Henry; First responder, baseball coach seriously injured in crash
Shallowater shows up for Spencer Henry
Shallowater shows up for Spencer Henry
Veterinarian at P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock spaying a dog.
Lubbock vet shortage causing surgeries to be booked out for months