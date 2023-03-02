Emergency crews responding to crash in Hockley Co.

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Hockley County.

The crash occurred Thursday morning near FM 1585 and Lovebird Road.

EMS was called to the scene and took at least one person to the hospital, according to officials.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

