Felix Alonzo on trial for 2019 aggravated robbery, death of his own step-grandfather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Testimony started this week as a Lubbock jury considers how to punish a man who robbed his own step-grandfather at gunpoint. The victim, 67-year-old Larry Fawver, died in that robbery.

Prosecutors say Felix Alonzo conspired with four other people and someone shot Fawver. Alonzo, who was 19 at the time of the attack, pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

Day 1

The state focused on what happened prior to the robbery, arguing that Alonzo and the group responsible thoroughly planned the crime. The state presented evidence that was found in Alonzo’s car after the incident. That evidence included ski masks, gloves, all-black clothing, zip ties, duct tape, multiple guns, and a notebook. That notebook contained dollar amounts, the list of items that were located in the defendant’s care, the victim’s address, and a sketch of the victim’s residence.

The defense stated to the jury that Felix Alonzo had a plan but did not intend to hurt his step-grandfather and that the state can not prove that the handwriting in the notebook is his client.

Day 2

It was an emotional day in the courtroom, as Fawver’s widow took the stand. She described the night of the robbery as something that you only see in a movie. She said she saw her husband being beaten by four men wearing masks and holding guns.

She says her husband, Fawver, told her to run, and one of the co-defendants began chasing after her. She said she heard a gunshot and believed the men were shooting at her. However, we now know that the gunshot was the one that killed Larry Fawver.

Fawver’s widow testified that her grandson, the defendant, would tell others that his grandparents were rich and that Fawver had cash stashed away in their home, cash that only family members knew about.

The state presented evidence including the defendant’s cell phone records that place Alonzo near the victim’s home before and after the robbery. Those records also showed photos of Alonzo and the others posing with a stack of cash after the robbery.

There has been little cross-examination from the defense at this time, the defense has stated consistently to every witness that the defendant has pleaded guilty to the crime and has taken responsibility for his actions.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.