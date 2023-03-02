KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Peaches

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Peaches KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old Rottweiler/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.

He warms up really quick and is very sweet. He also loves to play in the grass and play with other dogs. Peaches is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

