KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Peaches

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Peaches KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old Rottweiler/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.

He warms up really quick and is very sweet. He also loves to play in the grass and play with other dogs. Peaches is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sputnick.

