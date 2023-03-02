Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lady Raiders soar past TCU 66-49

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders soared past TCU, 66-49, for their final home game of the season.
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders soared past TCU, 66-49, for their final home game of the season.(KCBD Photo)
By Pete Christy
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders soared past TCU, 66-49, for their final home game of the season.

The Lady Raiders led by 19 going into halftime and didn’t look back. Tech’s biggest lead was 21 points.

With Bryn Gerlich out with an injury, Bre’Amber Scott stepped up totaling 18 points.

Texas Tech

Bre Scott - 18 pts | 6 rebs | 6-6 FTs

Bailey Maupin - 10 pts | 5 rebs | 3-3 FTs

Jasmaine Lewis - 10 pts | 4 rebs | 5-6 FG

Baylor

Lucy Ibeh - 14 pts | 2 rebs |7-7 FG

Bella Cravens - 9 pts | 6 rebs | 3-3 FG

Tara Manumaleuga - 9 pts | 2 rebs | 3-7 3PTs

The Lady Raiders will hit the road to face Iowa State on Saturday at 3 p.m. for their last regular season game.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a rollover on the South Loop near Quaker Ave.
1 seriously injured in rollover on South Loop near Quaker Ave.
I-27 entrapment
Woman trapped in vehicle after crash on I-27 involving semi
Cottages at Abbey Glen fire
Emergency crews responding to southwest Lubbock apartment fire
Katie Montez, 28
Woman released from federal prison by mistake in custody at Lubbock Co. jail
South Loop and University crash
Semi crash on South Loop leaves one person moderately injured

Latest News

No. 24 Texas Tech concluded their 10-game homestand on Wednesday afternoon, beating Air Force...
Red Raider baseball beats Air Force 18-5 in homestand finale
KCBD Weather at 6 for Wednesday, Mar. 1
KCBD Weather at 6 for Wednesday, Mar. 1
Red Raiders at #3 Kansas
Red Raiders come up short at #3 Kansas
Red Raiders at #3 Kansas
Red Raiders at #3 Kansas