Lady Raiders soar past TCU 66-49

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders soared past TCU, 66-49, for their final home game of the season.

The Lady Raiders led by 19 going into halftime and didn’t look back. Tech’s biggest lead was 21 points.

With Bryn Gerlich out with an injury, Bre’Amber Scott stepped up totaling 18 points.

Texas Tech

Bre Scott - 18 pts | 6 rebs | 6-6 FTs

Bailey Maupin - 10 pts | 5 rebs | 3-3 FTs

Jasmaine Lewis - 10 pts | 4 rebs | 5-6 FG

Baylor

Lucy Ibeh - 14 pts | 2 rebs |7-7 FG

Bella Cravens - 9 pts | 6 rebs | 3-3 FG

Tara Manumaleuga - 9 pts | 2 rebs | 3-7 3PTs

The Lady Raiders will hit the road to face Iowa State on Saturday at 3 p.m. for their last regular season game.

