Lady Raiders soar past TCU 66-49
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders soared past TCU, 66-49, for their final home game of the season.
The Lady Raiders led by 19 going into halftime and didn’t look back. Tech’s biggest lead was 21 points.
With Bryn Gerlich out with an injury, Bre’Amber Scott stepped up totaling 18 points.
Texas Tech
Bre Scott - 18 pts | 6 rebs | 6-6 FTs
Bailey Maupin - 10 pts | 5 rebs | 3-3 FTs
Jasmaine Lewis - 10 pts | 4 rebs | 5-6 FG
Baylor
Lucy Ibeh - 14 pts | 2 rebs |7-7 FG
Bella Cravens - 9 pts | 6 rebs | 3-3 FG
Tara Manumaleuga - 9 pts | 2 rebs | 3-7 3PTs
The Lady Raiders will hit the road to face Iowa State on Saturday at 3 p.m. for their last regular season game.
