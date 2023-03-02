Learn to square dance with the Lubbock-area Square and Round Dance Federation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock-area Square and Round Dance Federation will begin new classes Monday, March 6, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Social Square Dance Program is located at 2305 120th St. (1 1/2 blocks east of University Ave.)

The first lesson is free, then $3 per week. News students are accepted for the first three weeks.

For more information contact Ellen at 806-786-7572 or visit https://www.squaredancelubbock.com/ to view the full schedule.

