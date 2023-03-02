Local Listings
Learn to square dance with the Lubbock-area Square and Round Dance Federation

The Lubbock-area Square and Round Dance Federation will begin new classes Monday, March 6, from...
The Lubbock-area Square and Round Dance Federation will begin new classes Monday, March 6, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock-area Square and Round Dance Federation will begin new classes Monday, March 6, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Social Square Dance Program is located at 2305 120th St. (1 1/2 blocks east of University Ave.)

The first lesson is free, then $3 per week. News students are accepted for the first three weeks.

For more information contact Ellen at 806-786-7572 or visit https://www.squaredancelubbock.com/ to view the full schedule.

