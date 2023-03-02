Local Listings
Lubbock man convicted of aggravated robbery

Luis Alcadio Munoz, 22
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After 15 minutes of deliberation, a Lubbock jury convicted 24-year-old Luis Munoz of aggravated robbery for his role in what was described as a drug deal gone wrong.

Luis Munoz was indicted by a grand jury on Feb 28. He was accused of shooting and robbing Aaron Assiter for drugs in 2020, leaving Assister paralyzed from the waist down.

The trial now moves on to the sentencing phase. Munoz faces up to life in prison.

