Nazareth Swiftettes advance to State Title Game
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Nazareth Swiftettes always seem to shine at the UIL State Basketball Tournament.
No. 7 Nazareth knocked off No. 2 Neches 59-48 to advance to the 1A State Championship game in San Antonio.
Trailing No. 2 Neches in the third, No. 7 Nazareth went on a run.
Brooklyn Birkenfeld’s putback at the buzzer gave Naz a 41-39 lead.
In the 4th, the Swiftettes went on a 10-0 run as Clementine Myrick’s three-pointer made it 53-42.
Brooklyn Birkenfeld had 21 points in 21 minutes of play for Nazareth.
Making their 31st appearance at State, Nazareth will look for their 25th State Title Saturday at 8:30am when they face #1 Huckabay.
Huckabay beat Irion County 47-35.
Good luck to Eric Schilling & the Nazareth Swiftettes as they are back in the 1A State Championship game.
