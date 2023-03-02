Local Listings
Nazareth Swiftettes advance to State Title Game

Nazareth Swiftettes
Nazareth Swiftettes(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Nazareth Swiftettes always seem to shine at the UIL State Basketball Tournament.

No. 7 Nazareth knocked off No. 2 Neches 59-48 to advance to the 1A State Championship game in San Antonio.

Trailing No. 2 Neches in the third, No. 7 Nazareth went on a run.

Brooklyn Birkenfeld’s putback at the buzzer gave Naz a 41-39 lead.

In the 4th, the Swiftettes went on a 10-0 run as Clementine Myrick’s three-pointer made it 53-42.

Brooklyn Birkenfeld had 21 points in 21 minutes of play for Nazareth.

Making their 31st appearance at State, Nazareth will look for their 25th State Title Saturday at 8:30am when they face #1 Huckabay.

Huckabay beat Irion County 47-35.

Good luck to Eric Schilling & the Nazareth Swiftettes as they are back in the 1A State Championship game.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

