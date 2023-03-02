Local Listings
Red Raider baseball beats Air Force 18-5 in homestand finale

No. 24 Texas Tech concluded their 10-game homestand on Wednesday afternoon, beating Air Force...
No. 24 Texas Tech concluded their 10-game homestand on Wednesday afternoon, beating Air Force 18-5.
By Berkeley Adams
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - No. 24 Texas Tech concluded their 10-game homestand on Wednesday afternoon, beating Air Force 18-5.

The Red Raiders exploded for 18 runs in their homestand finale.

Drew Woodcox’s triple to deep right field brought in all three runners on base to put the Red Raiders up by 3 in the bottom of the first inning.

Offensively, Gavin Kash went 5-6 at the plate including a home run, a double, and 3 RBI’s. Kash’s homerun brought his batting average to .578. Drew Woodcox had a triple and a home run to go along with six RBI’s.

Starting pitcher Jacob Rogers totaled 3 IP and got his first win (1-0).

The Red Raiders will travel to Houston to face Rice on Friday, Michigan on Saturday and No. 15 Texas A&M on Sunday. Friday and Saturday’s games will begin at 11 a.m. and Sunday’s game will begin at 7 p.m.

