Showers tonight, sunny and warm weekend.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A front attached to a low pressure system drops temps and brings showers around the area, beginning this afternoon and continuing overnight. Some northern and northwest counties may see snow mixed in, though most of the area can expect any precip in the form of showers, with a few rumbles of thunder mixed in to the east.

Rain chances tonight (KCBD)

Tonight, lows drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. Highs tomorrow in the 60s, with sunny skies and light breezes. The 60s continue into Saturday, with very light cloud cover, though winds pick up slightly.

Severe Weather Awareness Day (KCBD)

The nice weekend weather is quite welcome for Severe Weather Awareness Day at the Science Spectrum Museum. The First Alert Weather Team will be there, and we hope to see you as well! The warm weather ramps up Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, riding on a heftier breeze. Skies remain mostly sunny.

