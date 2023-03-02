Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Showers tonight, sunny and warm weekend.

By Collin Mertz
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A front attached to a low pressure system drops temps and brings showers around the area, beginning this afternoon and continuing overnight. Some northern and northwest counties may see snow mixed in, though most of the area can expect any precip in the form of showers, with a few rumbles of thunder mixed in to the east.

Rain chances tonight
Rain chances tonight(KCBD)

Tonight, lows drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. Highs tomorrow in the 60s, with sunny skies and light breezes. The 60s continue into Saturday, with very light cloud cover, though winds pick up slightly.

Severe Weather Awareness Day
Severe Weather Awareness Day(KCBD)

The nice weekend weather is quite welcome for Severe Weather Awareness Day at the Science Spectrum Museum. The First Alert Weather Team will be there, and we hope to see you as well! The warm weather ramps up Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, riding on a heftier breeze. Skies remain mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a rollover on the South Loop near Quaker Ave.
1 seriously injured in rollover on South Loop near Quaker Ave.
I-27 entrapment
Woman trapped in vehicle after crash on I-27 involving semi
Katie Montez, 28
Woman released from federal prison by mistake in custody at Lubbock Co. jail
Cottages at Abbey Glen fire
Emergency crews responding to southwest Lubbock apartment fire
South Loop and University crash
Semi crash on South Loop leaves one person moderately injured

Latest News

Another Red Flag warning will be in effect today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., so once again, a no...
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, March 2
Raincast
Another Red Flag Warning, Wind Advisory, rain chances
Another Red Flag warning will be in effect today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., so once again, a no...
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Thursday, March 2
A cold start to the morning then another breezy day in store with a high in the low 60s.
Daybreak Today Weather - Thursday, March 2