South Lubbock home damaged after Thursday afternoon fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters responded to a garage fire in South Lubbock Thursday afternoon.

Just after 12:00 p.m., a 911 caller reported their neighbors house on fire near 71st and Ave. W. Fire crews arrived to find a single-story house with a fire in the garage.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and contain it only to the garage. LFR says one occupant of the home was able to escape. There were no injuries, but the occupant was displaced.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause.

