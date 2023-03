LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The southbound lanes of West Loop 289 starting at 50th Street have been closed as responders work the scene of another crash.

The crash involved a red Kia and a white pickup towing a trailer. Traffic is being diverted to the 50th street exit. No injuries have been reported.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.