Thursday morning top stories: One arrested in custody after high speed pursuit ends along South Loop

Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Sentencing continues in Felix Alonzo trial
- Prosecutors say he and two others killed his step-grandfather during a robbery in 2019
- Alonzo faces up to life in prison
One arrested in custody after high speed pursuit ends along South Loop
- Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested one person after a 15 minute chase in Southeast Lubbock
- Investigators say the driver sped off during a traffic stop near the South Loop and Ash Ave.
Explosives suspect to appear in court
- A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after the FBI says he tried to take explosives onto a plane
- Investigators say Marc Muffley hid the device in his luggage, but a TSA agent found it during screening
Eli Lilly cuts insulin prices 70%
- The price cut will cap out of pocket costs at $35 a month and applies to those with insurance
- Those without insurance can sign up for a savings card
