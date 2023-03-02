Thursday morning top stories: One arrested in custody after high speed pursuit ends along South Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Sentencing continues in Felix Alonzo trial

Prosecutors say he and two others killed his step-grandfather during a robbery in 2019

Alonzo faces up to life in prison

One arrested in custody after high speed pursuit ends along South Loop

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested one person after a 15 minute chase in Southeast Lubbock

Investigators say the driver sped off during a traffic stop near the South Loop and Ash Ave.

Explosives suspect to appear in court

A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after the FBI says he tried to take explosives onto a plane

Investigators say Marc Muffley hid the device in his luggage, but a TSA agent found it during screening

Eli Lilly cuts insulin prices 70%

The price cut will cap out of pocket costs at $35 a month and applies to those with insurance

Those without insurance can sign up for a savings card

