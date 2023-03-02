YOUR PHOTOS: Venus, Jupiter conjunction lighting up Lubbock sky

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Venus and Jupiter were in conjunction Wednesday night, the closest pairing of the two was around sunset.

According to EarthSky.org, the two will still be close through Thursday night, but not as close as Wednesday.

Venus passed Jupiter at .5 degrees, about the width of a full moon. The two will grow farther apart with Venus moving higher in the sky and Jupiter will be closer to the horizon as we move into spring.

The clearing skies gave West Texans a unique view of the celestial event.

