Alleged fentanyl trafficker who advertised to Carrollton kids federally charged

CARROLLTON, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A Carrollton drug dealer who allegedly capitalized on the arrest of two prominent fentanyl traffickers to entice young buyers has been charged with a federal drug crime, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton.

Donovan Jude Andrews, 20, was arrested in Carrollton on Wednesday, charged via criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Rebecca Rutherford Friday morning and was ordered detained pending trial.

According to court documents, in early February 2023, Mr. Andrews allegedly commented on an Instagram post announcing the arrest of Luis Navarrete and Magaly Cano, the pair allegedly tied to at least ten juvenile overdoses in the Carrollton Farmers Branch School District.

Posting under the handle “deegetbandz_3x,” Mr. Andrews noted that Navarrete and Cano “took all the ATTENTION” from law enforcement and divulged that he was selling M/30 pills for $10 apiece. He later shared an Instagram post announcing the overdose deaths of three kids tied to Navarrete and Cano with the caption “F**k em come get em.”

Shortly thereafter, a 14-year-old girl suffering from an apparent fentanyl overdose told police that she purchased five M/30 pills from the individual using the “deegetbandz_3x” Instagram account. She said she paid the individual via cash app and he dropped the pills in her mailbox. Home surveillance video confirmed the delivery.

Law enforcement surveilled Mr. Andrews’ home and observed him allegedly conducting hand-to-hand transactions on the street outside. They also located an 18-year-old girl, a student at Hebron High School, who admitted to buying pills from a man named “Donovan” who used the “deegetbandz_3x” Instagram handle.

In early March, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Camry linked to Mr. Andrews. Mr. Andrews, who had a baggie of pills stashed inside in his sock, sat in the passenger seat next to a 17-year-old driver. The 17-year-old, also a student at Hebron High School, told law enforcement that he drove Mr. Andrews around in return for M30 fentanyl pills.

Mr. Andrews allegedly admitted to law enforcement that he sold M/30 pills using the Instagram handle “deegetbandz_3x.” He further confirmed he delivered pills to the 14-year-old girl’s mailbox and gave the 17-year-old pills in return for his driving services.

According to the complaint, law enforcement concluded that Mr. Andrews allegedly dealt fentanyl to minors knowing fully well that counterfeit M/30 pills like the ones he was distributing were responsible for multiple overdoses and deaths.

“Most of us recoiled in horror when we heard that nine Carrollton children suffered ten fentanyl overdoses in the span of just six months. Mr. Andrews, on the other hand, allegedly seized on the situation as a marketing opportunity. Knowing full well that fentanyl was killing our kids, he allegedly attempted to convert survivors into customers,” said U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton. “The Justice Department works tirelessly to investigate and prosecute fentanyl traffickers. But when we arrest one dealer, another inevitably pops up to take his place. We need the community’s help to educate our kids about the danger of fentanyl. One pill – or even half or a quarter of one pill – can kill.”

“The arrest of Mr. Andrews serves as notice to those who participate in any aspect of drug trafficking: DEA Dallas will continue to partner with our communities to educate and prevent these drugs from reaching our homes and will most importantly, hold those accountable who choose to distribute and profit from this poison,” said Eduardo A. Chavez, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Dallas Field Division.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence. Mr. Andrews is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, as are Luis Navarrete and Magaly Cano.

If convicted, Mr. Andrews faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Dallas Field Division and the Carrollton Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rick Calvert and Phelesa Guy are prosecuting the case.

Note: Illicitly produced, fentanyl-laced pills often look similar to legitimate prescription pills like Oxycontin or Percocet, but can pose significantly more danger. On the street, these pills are often referred to as “M30s” (a reference to the markings on some of the pills), “blues,” “perks,” “yerks,” “china girls,” or “TNT.” DEA research shows that six out of ten pills laced with fentanyl contain a potentially lethal dose. One pill can kill. For resources, visit https://www.dea.gov/onepill.

