Central Lubbock business hoping to identify suspects after armed robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Central Lubbock convenience store is looking to identify two suspects that robbed the business Thursday night.

Police responded to Q Stop, near 42nd and Ave. Q, around 9:30 p.m. and found an employee with minor injuries. The business provided KCBD with surveillance video.

Police say no arrests have been made and the robbery remains under investigation. The business owner is asking for the public’s help for any information about the two suspects.

Police have not provided any additional details at this time.

