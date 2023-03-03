‘Dangerous out here’ chief says as area enters peak wildfire season

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Dangerous is how one area fire chief is describing the combination of high wind and dry land.

Updated drought monitors show this area is in a better spot than it was last year, not as dry. But, with winds continuing as they have in recent weeks, folks out fighting fires are not expecting much — if any — relief this year.

“As we experience these more intense weather events, we’re just going to have to start getting prepared,” Bobby Gipson, Plainview Fire Department chief, said.

The department is looking over plans already in place, in case wildfires spark. In a sense, it is a new list of operations for the station, which typically only responds to house fires or car crashes.

But recent weather, it feels like wildfire plans may have to put in place soon.

“I’m on my 34th year and I’ve never witnessed a windstorm like we had on Sunday,” Gipson said. “It’s extremely dangerous out here.”

A report from the Texas A&M Forest Service shows this year the fire season is expected to be normal.

“Normal going into March, especially, may be something like five fires for 40,000 acres. That’s still quite a bit of acres burned,” Logan Scherschel, a fire analyst with the Forest Service, said.

March is the peak wildfire season for this area and winds could allow things to get out-of-hand quickly.

So, the anticipation for intense wildfires is high. That is specially the case for Gipson, who was fighting an intense wildfire last year that came dangerously close to Plainview.

“We’re much better off today than we were last year. Most of the time fire departments are reactive because we’re not really getting out there until the emergency has kicked off,” Gipson said. “What we’re trying to do now is just get ahead of the things that we know that could be high-risk for us.”

The department and city have come up with new practices to be more prepared for the common structure fire and the not-so-common wildfires.

Department personnel has even scanned areas around Plainview and caught a few things like arching power poles and other dangers. The plan is to make or request fixes to lessen the chance of sparking a fire.

“It can certainly determine whether you have multiple losses or possible life safety issues,” Gipson said. “So now, we know that if we get ahead of that, it is certainly going to lessen those chances for us in the long run.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.