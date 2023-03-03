Friday morning top stories: Severe storms hit parts of North and East Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock-Cooper headed to state title game

The Lubbock-Cooper girls basketball team is going to the 5-A state championship game after beating Lamar Fulshear 70 to 52

They will play Frisco Liberty at 3 o’clock tomorrow after in San Antonio

Read more here: Lubbock-Cooper advances to 5A State Title game

Luis Munoz found guilty

Luis Munoz is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of aggravated robbery

He shot Aaron Assiter during a drug deal in 2020 leaving him paralyzed from the waist down

Details here: Lubbock man convicted of aggravated robbery

Severe storms hit parts of North and East Texas

A tornado damaged more than a dozen homes in Pickton

Hurricane force winds were also reported in the Dallas-Fort Worth area

Read more here: Tornadoes, power outages as storm crosses Texas, Louisiana

Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife and son

The sentencing phase is set to begin today

Murdaugh now faces 30 years to life in prison

WATCH: Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.