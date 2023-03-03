Local Listings
Friday morning top stories: Severe storms hit parts of North and East Texas

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock-Cooper headed to state title game

  • The Lubbock-Cooper girls basketball team is going to the 5-A state championship game after beating Lamar Fulshear 70 to 52
  • They will play Frisco Liberty at 3 o’clock tomorrow after in San Antonio
  • Read more here: Lubbock-Cooper advances to 5A State Title game

Luis Munoz found guilty

  • Luis Munoz is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of aggravated robbery
  • He shot Aaron Assiter during a drug deal in 2020 leaving him paralyzed from the waist down
  • Details here: Lubbock man convicted of aggravated robbery

Severe storms hit parts of North and East Texas

Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife and son

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines.

