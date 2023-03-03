Friday morning top stories: Severe storms hit parts of North and East Texas
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Lubbock-Cooper headed to state title game
- The Lubbock-Cooper girls basketball team is going to the 5-A state championship game after beating Lamar Fulshear 70 to 52
- They will play Frisco Liberty at 3 o’clock tomorrow after in San Antonio
- Read more here: Lubbock-Cooper advances to 5A State Title game
Luis Munoz found guilty
- Luis Munoz is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of aggravated robbery
- He shot Aaron Assiter during a drug deal in 2020 leaving him paralyzed from the waist down
- Details here: Lubbock man convicted of aggravated robbery
Severe storms hit parts of North and East Texas
- A tornado damaged more than a dozen homes in Pickton
- Hurricane force winds were also reported in the Dallas-Fort Worth area
- Read more here: Tornadoes, power outages as storm crosses Texas, Louisiana
Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife and son
- The sentencing phase is set to begin today
- Murdaugh now faces 30 years to life in prison
- WATCH: Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.